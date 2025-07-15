COAI comments on header suffix rules for messages

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), as the apex industry body representing Digital Communications Services in the country, confirmed that all Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have successfully implemented the SMS header suffix system. This categorises messages into Promotional ('P'), Service-related ('S'), Transactional ('T'), and Government ('G') types, as mandated under the Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR), following the amendment dated 12th February 2025.
Lt Gen SP Kochhar, Director General, COAI further added that this implementation marks a significant step forward in enhancing transparency and consumer protection. By allowing subscribers to easily identify the nature of incoming messages, this system effectively reduces spam, strengthens regulatory compliance, and fosters greater trust and convenience for users.
The key benefits of this system include
Enhanced Transparency: Consumers can immediately differentiate between promotional, service-related, transactional, and government messages.
Reduction in Spam and Unsolicited Messages: Promotional content is clearly marked ('P'), allowing users to better manage and filter marketing communication.
Improved Consumer Protection: Legitimate transactional ('T') and service-related ('S') messages can be identified more easily, reducing the risk of fraud and phishing scams.
Strengthened Regulatory Compliance: The clear classification of message types enables regulatory bodies to monitor and enforce rules more effectively.
Increased Trust and Confidence: Clearly marked transactional and government ('G') messages enhance user assurance in the authenticity of critical communications.
Improved User Experience: The simplified categorisation helps deliver a more convenient and user-friendly mobile messaging environment.
Kochhar further emphasized, while this initiative represents a major stride towards a safer and more accountable communications framework, it is important to acknowledge persisting challenges. A growing volume of spam and fraudulent messages is now originating from Over-the-Top (OTT) communication platforms, which currently fall outside the purview of existing regulations.
This unregulated space is increasingly being exploited, undermining the effectiveness of any consent-based or spam mitigation measures. It also creates an uneven playing field between TSPs and OTT service providers, raising pressing concerns around privacy, traceability, and national security.
COAI firmly believes that a unified consent management framework,extending to all communication platforms, including OTTs, is essential. Bridging this regulatory gap is critical to ensuring consistent protections for consumers and preserving the integrity of the broader digital communication ecosystem.
