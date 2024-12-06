Building minds of steel: AI’s power in data centre evolution

Recently, I visited Nxtra’s state-of-the-art data centre at Siruseri in Chennai, the first in India to deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) on such an extensive scale. Using Ecolibrium’s AI-powered SmartSense platform, Nxtra has digitised its facilities to elevate operational excellence.

As I walked through the facility, the potential of AI to reimagine data centre operations became more evident–from predictive maintenance that extends the life of assets to real-time energy management tools that help reduce environmental impact. In fact, the initiative goes beyond operational efficiency; it sets an inspiring example of how data centres can leverage AI to meet both productivity targets and sustainability commitments.

The implementation highlights why AI should be an integral part of all modern data centres. By analysing performance data in real-time, AI can identify subtle signs of wear in equipment–whether in a chiller or a fault in an optical fibre cable–before they become costly failures. This approach extends asset life, optimises capital expenditure, and minimises unplanned downtimes, all critical outcomes for an industry with high operational demands. For example, Nxtra anticipates a 10% increase in asset lifespan through these systems, preserving valuable resources and reducing frequent reinvestments.

AI’s potential to drive sustainability is equally compelling, particularly given the significant power demands of data centres. AI platforms can intelligently manage power use, identifying inefficiencies and reducing energy waste across operations. Early data shows that AI can lower non-IT power consumption by around 10%, a meaningful step toward aligning data centre operations with global sustainability standards. These efficiencies support Environmental, Social, and Governance or ESG targets and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including responsible energy usage and minimal environmental impact, aligning data centre operations with a greener future.

AI also enhances productivity by streamlining routine processes and providing actionable insights. In fact, data centre teams can expect up to a 25% increase in operational productivity through intelligent automation. This means that teams can now focus on strategic initiatives rather than manual, repetitive tasks, fostering greater innovation and operational efficiency. This advancement positions data centres to adapt quickly to growing digital needs while setting new standards for agility and responsiveness.

As India’s digital landscape continues to expand, the demand for high-performance, sustainable data centres will only increase. In this context, the AI model of Nxtra by Airtel provides a compelling blueprint for other data centres in India and beyond. And the impact is clear: AI-powered insights enhance asset longevity, operational efficiency, and energy management, all while supporting industry commitments to ESG and SDG targets.

The future of data centres lies at the intersection of technology and responsibility. By embracing AI, data centres can not only improve productivity and reduce operational costs, they can also play a vital role in building a more sustainable digital infrastructure. As the industry stands at the cusp of transformation, AI is poised to create smarter, greener, and more resilient such data centres and facilities that help businesses meet the challenges of tomorrow.



