Xiaomi India appoints Sandeep Singh Arora as chief business officer

Xiaomi India, a global provider of technology, has announced the appointment of Sandeep Singh Arora as its Chief Business Officer. This significant move marks another key step for Xiaomi India in strengthening its leadership team. In his new strategic role, Sandeep will spearhead business development initiatives, focusing on driving revenue growth, fostering new strategic partnerships, and expanding the company’s market presence.

Xiaomi India claims, that it is kicking off the year on a high note with the addition of Sandeep to its leadership team. His expertise in leadership roles across product marketing, category management, retail operations, and brand strategy is expected to significantly bolster the organisation’s ability to navigate the evolving market landscape. As the year progresses, Xiaomi India says it is poised for a period of transformation, underpinned by more rigorous, forward-thinking plans aimed at accelerating growth and fostering innovation.

“Spearheading Xiaomi India’s growth is an exciting opportunity. The company is at the forefront of transforming the tech landscape in India, and its commitment to making innovative technology accessible to all is truly inspiring. The culture, the core values, and the dynamism of the brand resonate deeply with my own values. Our focus will be on delivering exceptional products to aspirational Indians, and I look forward to contributing to Xiaomi’s continued success in India,” said Sandeep Singh Arora, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India.

Sandeep brings over three decades of experience in managing and growing consumer brands. Most recently, he served as Head of the Online Business Unit and later Head of Marketing Communications at Samsung India’s Consumer Electronics division. He has also held senior leadership positions as VP of Marketing at Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. (The Times of India Group), Category Director & EVP of Marketing at PepsiCo India, and in senior roles at Unilever. His diverse background has sharpened his ability to drive strategic growth and innovation in competitive markets. Sandeep holds a PGDM in Business Management and Marketing from IIM Ahmedabad, bringing extensive expertise in shaping business strategies and brand development.