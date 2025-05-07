WiFi 7 trials prove major gains for enterprise networks, says WBA

The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) has released promising results from recent WiFi 7 trials in enterprise environments, showing strong performance improvements over previous generations. Conducted in partnership with AT&T, CommScope (RUCKUS Networks), and Intel, the trials highlight WiFi 7's potential to transform enterprise connectivity with higher speeds, reduced latency, and greater reliability.

The tests compared WiFi 7 to WiFi 6E in real-world enterprise settings, specifically across the 5 GHz and 6 GHz frequency bands. Using 40 MHz channels at 5 GHz, WiFi 7 nearly doubled the throughput of WiFi 6E. When tested at 6 GHz with 160 MHz channels, WiFi 7 maintained over 1 Gbps throughput up to 40 feet away from the access point and reached close to 2 Gbps at shorter distances.

A key innovation behind this performance boost is Multi-Link Operation (MLO), which allows devices to use multiple frequency bands simultaneously. This significantly improves spectral efficiency and helps reduce congestion, especially in high-density areas with thousands of connected devices such as offices, hospitals, factories, and large campuses.

The trials also validated WiFi 7’s suitability for advanced applications such as augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), AI-powered automation, and video conferencing. These applications demand consistent low-latency and high-speed connections, which WiFi 7 can provide more reliably than previous standards.

Importantly, WiFi 7 is designed to support both new and legacy devices. While many current enterprise networks operate in the 5 GHz band, WiFi 7 offers notable improvements in this range, easing the transition for businesses looking to upgrade without replacing all existing hardware.

While the enterprise trials focused on 160 MHz channels suitable for large deployments, the technology also supports 320 MHz channels, which are expected to become more common in smaller networks and residential environments. These wider channels can deliver even faster speeds and better performance for hybrid work and consumer use cases.

In summary, WiFi 7 marks a significant step forward for wireless networking, offering the performance and reliability needed to support next-generation enterprise applications. The WBA aims to continue working with industry partners to drive adoption, optimise deployment strategies, and help organisations realise the full potential of this new standard.