What is Cisco producing in its Chennai manufacturing unit?

Cisco has taken a step forward to be a part of India's technology and manufacturing landscape by inaugurating its first manufacturing facility in the country. Situated in Sriperumbudur, Chennai, this state-of-the-art plant marks the beginning of Cisco's multiyear investment plan, with an expected revenue generation of over USD $1.3 billion annually, while creating 1,200 jobs.

Product Lineup from Chennai

The new manufacturing facility will initially focus on producing Cisco’s Network Convergence System (NCS) 540 Series routers, which are featured to provide robust, scalable, and efficient networking infrastructure. The NCS 540 Series is designed to meet the growing demands of service providers and enterprises, offering a flexible, high-performance solution to support advanced telecommunications networks.

These routers ensure seamless connectivity across vast networks, handling the increasing global demand for high-speed data transfer. Built with advanced features, the NCS 540 Series supports dense 10G and 100G connections, optimised for both traditional networks and cutting-edge 5G deployments. This product is integral to enabling India’s transition to next-generation communication technologies, enhancing both local and global connectivity.

Beyond routers, Cisco’s Chennai facility is set to expand its product portfolio in the coming years. The next phase will include the production of printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) components with multiple layers and thousands of individual parts. This facility will also manufacture rugged, industrial-grade equipment designed to perform in extreme environmental conditions, further broadening Cisco's product lineup and catering to the diverse needs of enterprises and service providers worldwide.

On the sidelines of the event, Daisy Chittilapilly, President of Cisco India & SAARC, remarked, "The product lineup at this facility will solely depend on the amount of demand we receive from both the domestic and export markets. We are prepared to scale production accordingly as we move forward."

Strengthening India’s Position in the Global Supply Chain

The Chennai facility is not just a manufacturing hub; it symbolises Cisco’s broader strategy to fortify global supply chain resilience. With the establishment of this plant, Cisco aims to diversify its production capabilities, ensuring uninterrupted supply to its customers amidst an ever-evolving global landscape. The partnership with Flex further underscores Cisco’s commitment to leveraging sustainable and efficient manufacturing practices.

As Sterling from Cisco's supply chain team explained during the press briefing, "This facility will not only serve the domestic market but will also cater to the global demand for Cisco products, including the NCS 540 Series, which will be exported from India to various countries."

The global significance of this manufacturing node extends beyond routers, as Cisco’s investments in India are expected to play a pivotal role in developing India’s telecom infrastructure, supporting the government's Make in India initiative, and positioning the country as a key player in global telecommunications.

Cisco’s Vision for India

Cisco’s long-term vision for India is clear: to bolster the country's digital infrastructure while playing a pivotal role in its manufacturing ecosystem. Chuck Robbins, Cisco’s Chair and CEO, expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter in Cisco's journey in India; “The inauguration of a manufacturing facility in Chennai marks a significant advancement in our commitment to the region. By delivering cutting-edge technology from this facility to our customers in India and across the globe, we are enhancing supply chain reliability and catalysing innovation.”

Daisy Chittilapilly, President of Cisco India & SAARC, reiterated the company's strategic investment; “This new facility strengthens our capabilities in the country to produce state-of-the-art technologies, contributing to India’s technological advancement and global competitiveness.”

With the production of advanced telecom equipment and the expansion of its product portfolio, Cisco is not only fortifying its global supply chain but also driving India’s growth as a manufacturing and technological leader.

This investment will help position India as a crucial player in the global technology and manufacturing landscape, delivering the infrastructure needed to support the country’s ongoing digital transformation.