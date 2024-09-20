VTU and TCOE launch centre of excellence for quantum and 5G/6G tech

The Telecom Centre of Excellence (TCOE) India and Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) – Visvesvaraya Research & Innovation Foundation (VRIF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a cutting-edge Centre of Excellence (CoE) focused on Quantum Technology and associated 5G/6G technologies. This CoE, headquartered at VTU-VRIF in Bangalore, will act as a key hub for research, development, and innovation across these emerging fields.

The MoU, signed by Dr Vidya Shankar S, Vice Chancellor of VTU-VRIF, and Vinod Kumar, DDG (SRI), DoT & Director, TCOE India, aims to foster a collaborative ecosystem. The initiative was marked by a ceremony attended by over 200 delegates from VTU, DoT, and other key institutions in the telecom sector.

Operating on a hub-and-spoke model, the CoE will draw on the intellectual strength of 228 VTU-affiliated colleges to drive innovations across multiple verticals. The focus will not only be on quantum technologies but also on pushing the envelope in 5G/6G advancements, ensuring India’s continued progress in frontier research areas. Through this collaborative model, the CoE will serve as a nucleus for streamlining cutting-edge research, fostering cross-disciplinary collaborations, and creating scalable innovations.

Beyond research, the CoE is designed to foster the commercialisation of technological breakthroughs by empowering over 400,000 students, 2,000+ PhDs, and numerous researchers. It aims to create a robust talent pipeline while enabling innovations to reach the market quickly. It will also work closely with key organisations in telecom standardisation, such as the Telecom Engineering Centre (TEC), Bharat 6G Alliance, TSDSI, and others, building an ecosystem that is critical for India’s technological progress.

This partnership is part of India’s broader 100-day programme to fast-track technological advancements, marking a significant leap toward the country’s goal of becoming a global leader in quantum and 5G/6G technologies. With its expansive scope, this Centre of Excellence promises to be a game-changer in driving innovation, research, and development across the Indian technology landscape.