Vodafone Idea stock rallies following 5G launch

The stock performance of Vodafone Idea has significantly improved, recently outperforming its industry. Although it shows a favourable short-term trend, its longer-term indicators reflect considerable volatility, including a sharp decline over the past 12 months.

Today, there have also been gains in the broader telecom industry, which rose by 2.06%. With a 3.2% increase on 15 April 2025, Vodafone Idea, a major player in the telecom service provider sector, has demonstrated noteworthy movement. As a result of this performance, the stock has outperformed its sector by 0.76%. Vodafone Idea has seen a cumulative rise of 4.08% over the past two days, suggesting a promising short-term trend.

Much of this can be attributed to the fact that, in early March, Vodafone Idea became the third telecom operator after Airtel and Jio to launch its 5G services in Mumbai, using advanced hardware and technology in collaboration with Nokia. According to the company, its 5G infrastructure is already managing 20% of the city's current data load.

Vodafone Idea has stated that its newly launched 5G network is already available to 70% of its eligible subscribers in Mumbai. The early response, according to the operator, indicates strong consumer demand and confidence in its network capabilities. The company has also pledged to offer the most affordable 5G plans in the country, with tariffs starting at Rs 299.

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has also recently allotted 36.95 billion equity shares to the Government of India, acting through the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). The allocation, approved by the Board's Capital Raising Committee on 8 April, is valued at Rs 36,950 crore. The shares will be issued at a face value of Rs 10.

As directed by the Ministry of Communications, this move forms part of the conversion of outstanding spectrum auction dues, including deferred payments, into equity. Consequently, the Government of India now holds a 48.99% stake in the company.