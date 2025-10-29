Vodafone Idea sees first active user gain in 21 months

After a 21-month hiatus, Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the country’s third-largest telecom operator, has finally added new active customers. The increase, however, is negligible. In August 2025, the company reported 171.52 million active subscribers; by September 2025, that figure had risen slightly to 171.54 million, a mere 0.02 million additional users. While this growth is far from substantial enough to affect the company’s operations meaningfully, it could signal the beginning of a gradual turnaround.

Over the past year, VIL has made the largest investment among all Indian telecom operators in upgrading its 4G network. This significant capital expenditure appears to have helped the company add active users for the first time in nearly two years.

Interestingly, while Jio continued to gain active subscribers, Airtel saw a decline. Month-on-month, Airtel’s active user base fell from 390.08 million to 389.16 million. In contrast, Jio’s active users rose from 468.82 million to 471.92 million. State-owned BSNL also saw modest growth, with its active users increasing from 55.39 million to 55.59 million.

For Vodafone Idea, expanding its subscriber base remains essential to improving profitability and margins. The company continues to struggle under heavy debt and a reputation for weaker network performance. Through its recent capital investments, VIL aims to change that perception and enhance its market position. It is also seeking to raise additional funds to continue expanding and modernising its network infrastructure.

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday granted Vodafone Idea Limited relief in the ongoing Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues case. The Court ruled that the Union government may, if it chooses, re-examine the issue of reassessing the company’s AGR dues, noting that the matter falls within the government’s policy domain. The Court also stated that its decision took into account the interests of Vodafone Idea’s 200 million subscribers.

If the government proceeds with a reassessment of the AGR dues, it could mark a major breakthrough for Vodafone Idea, which has long struggled under the burden of massive financial liabilities. Recently, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had issued additional AGR demands against the company, amounts that were reportedly not included in earlier assessments.