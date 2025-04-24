Vodafone Idea partners with Cisco to transform network infrastructure across India

Telecommunications service provider Vodafone Idea (Vi), has announced a strategic partnership with Cisco, a global leader in networking and security, to significantly enhance its network infrastructure. The collaboration aims to improve agility, efficiency, and scalability while delivering an enhanced user experience for customers across the country.

As part of the partnership, Vi will deploy a state-of-the-art Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS)-based transport network powered by Cisco. The integration of Cisco’s MPLS solution will strengthen the reliability and resilience of Vi’s network infrastructure. This initiative will also enable Vi to manage high volumes of data traffic more effectively, providing improved network performance and stability for both consumers and businesses.

With these upgrades, consumers are expected to benefit from faster and more reliable internet connections, supporting high-quality video streaming, online gaming, video calls, and day-to-day browsing. For businesses, ranging from start-ups to large enterprises,the enhanced network is claimed to offer secure and seamless connectivity, facilitating daily operations, increasing productivity, and meeting the demands of a digital-first environment.

The enhanced network capabilities will ensure that both consumers and enterprises can depend on Vi for consistent, high-quality digital experiences. Leveraging Cisco’s advanced networking technologies, Vi will be able to streamline network operations, reduce operational costs, and accelerate service innovation through dynamic, software-driven management.

The integration of Cisco’s MPLS technology represents not only a strategic upgrade to Vi’s existing network capabilities but also a forward-looking move that sets the foundation for future developments in digital connectivity and services. This partnership reinforces Vi’s commitment to delivering exceptional service quality and supporting digital transformation throughout the region.

“Our collaboration with Cisco demonstrates our commitment to remaining at the forefront of network technology,” said Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer at Vi. “Cisco’s proven expertise in MPLS solutions will enable us to automate key network functions, optimise traffic management, and quickly adapt to evolving market needs. This robust transport network is engineered to meet the demands of modern network environments, ensuring high performance, reliability, and security. It exemplifies the strength of combining advanced technology with a forward-looking vision.”

“Building a 4G/5G backhaul network is vital for delivering seamless connectivity. With Cisco’s IP/MPLS solutions, Vi can provide faster, more reliable, and scalable digital experiences across India. Our partnership with Vi is helping build a future-ready network capable of meeting the changing expectations of users,” said Gordon Thomson, Vice President, Service Provider – EMEA, Cisco.