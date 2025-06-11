Vodafone Idea launches 5G services in Bengaluru in partnership with Samsung

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) today announced the commercial launch of its 5G services in the Bengaluru region, one of India’s key telecom markets and a major global IT hub, often referred to as the "Silicon Valley of India". The launch follows Vi’s ongoing collaboration with Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd (Samsung), which began in 2024 to deploy next-generation 5G networks and modernise Vi’s legacy 2G and 4G infrastructure using Samsung’s network solutions. This collaboration spans several major telecom circles in India, including Bihar, Karnataka, and Punjab.

As part of this partnership, Vi had previously launched 5G commercial services in Chandigarh and Patna in April 2025. The company has deployed Samsung’s compact, energy-efficient, high-transmit-power radio units across all three regions to enable a consistent 5G experience. These solutions are designed to improve cell capacity while incorporating energy-saving features, supporting Vi’s efforts to offer enhanced customer experiences with a focus on sustainability.

For this deployment, Samsung has provided a broad portfolio of radio units that support multiple spectrum bands, including 32T32R Massive MIMO radios. The rollout also includes Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions that cover both baseband and virtualised software components, such as the virtualised Central Unit (vCU).

In addition, the companies have deployed the country’s first virtualised Base Station Controller (vBSC), a key component for 2G networks, enabling Vi to modernise its infrastructure with software-defined capabilities while continuing to support legacy services.

Network function virtualisation allows Vi to simplify network deployment and streamline management processes, resulting in improved operational efficiency, reduced costs, better resource allocation, and enhanced customer service. The adoption of virtualisation positions operators to build more flexible, software-driven networks and remain competitive in future network developments.

Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer at Vodafone Idea, stated, “The launch of Vi’s 5G services in Bengaluru, along with earlier deployments in Chandigarh and Patna, marks an important milestone in introducing Samsung as a new partner in our technology ecosystem. Our goal is to deliver seamless and highly reliable next-generation services to our customers. Through this collaboration with Samsung, we aim to enhance mobile broadband speeds and capacity to meet the demands of a digitally connected society.”

Woojune Kim, President and Head of Networks Business at Samsung Electronics, commented, “India—and Bengaluru in particular, plays a vital role in the global digital transformation. We are pleased to support Vi in delivering next-generation connectivity in one of the world’s most advanced IT markets. At Samsung, we focus on anticipating the future needs of mobile operators. Through this collaboration, we are committed to helping Vi meet growing customer demands and drive enterprise innovation with our advanced network solutions.”