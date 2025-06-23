Vodafone Idea expands and upgrades network infrastructure across Haryana

In a major initiative to enhance indoor coverage and boost data speeds for its customers, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced a significant expansion and upgrade of its network infrastructure across Haryana. As part of this programme, Vi has quadrupled capacity at over 1,200 sites by increasing bandwidth from 5 MHz to 10 MHz, and has deployed 900 MHz spectrum at more than 1,500 locations in key areas including Panipat, Sonipat, Bhiwani, Rewari, Palwal, Jind, Sirsa, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Bahadurgarh, and others.

This upgrade is expected to significantly improve indoor connectivity, particularly in densely populated and urban areas. Additionally, Vi has expanded its spectrum in the 2100 MHz band from 10 MHz to 15 MHz at over 1,900 sites across Haryana, enabling faster data speeds on its GIGAnet network.

Vi also announced the addition of more than 950 new sites across the state as part of the expansion. In a statement released on 20 June 2025, the company said,“This capacity expansion and upgradation is part of Vi’s broader strategy to strengthen its network infrastructure and deliver our best-ever network experience to customers.”

Commenting on the development, Rahul Joshi, Cluster Business Head – HP & JK, Vodafone Idea, said,“The deployment of 900 MHz spectrum and the upgrade of 2100 MHz are key steps in enhancing Vi’s network in Haryana. With this upgrade, Vi customers can expect better indoor coverage, improved voice quality, and faster data speeds on Vi GIGAnet, our best-ever network. We remain committed to expanding our network and offering innovative products to empower our customers in this digital era.”

In a related update, Vodafone Idea revealed in an investor presentation on 20 June that its blended mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) stood at Rs182, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Performance Indicator Report released on 19 June, covering the quarter ending March 2025.

Furthermore, Vi recently entered into a strategic partnership with satellite-based cellular broadband operator AST SpaceMobile. The collaboration aims to enhance mobile access in underserved regions of India by introducing Direct-to-Device satellite broadband services, supporting the Government of India’s ‘Digital India’ vision for universal mobile connectivity.