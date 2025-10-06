Vodafone Idea AGR case postponed to 13 October

The Supreme Court has once again postponed the hearing on Vodafone Idea’s (Vi) adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. Initially scheduled for 19 September 2025, the hearing was first deferred to 26 September, then to 6 October, and has now been rescheduled for 13 October 2025. Vodafone Idea confirmed the revised date, noting that the matter remains pending.

Vi, India’s third-largest telecom operator, has challenged the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) demand for increased AGR dues. While the Supreme Court has previously stated that it will not entertain pleas for recalculation of dues by telecom companies, Vi has not requested a reassessment in this instance. Instead, the operator is disputing the government's claim for a higher payment.

The dispute between Vodafone Idea and the Government of India over AGR liabilities has persisted for several years. The Supreme Court has made it clear in earlier proceedings that final AGR figures, once determined, are not subject to revision. Despite this, the current petition centres on the scale of the demand, rather than the methodology used to calculate it.

Vodafone Idea continues to face significant financial strain due to its AGR liabilities. With large payments due by the end of the current financial year, the company is under pressure to meet its obligations. However, Vi’s current cash flow is reportedly insufficient to comfortably manage its deferred AGR payments.

The government’s push for additional dues has raised concerns, particularly given Vi’s ongoing operational challenges. The company has not yet succeeded in securing new funding from the market, further complicating its financial outlook. Without fresh capital, Vodafone Idea may struggle to sustain its current levels of capital expenditure, which are critical for maintaining and upgrading its network infrastructure.