Vodafone and IBM strengthen smartphone security with quantum-safe cryptography

Vodafone and IBM have joined forces to develop next-generation cybersecurity measures that protect smartphone users from future cyber threats posed by quantum computing. As part of this collaboration, Vodafone has integrated IBM’s Quantum Safe technology into Vodafone Secure Net, its mobile security service that safeguards millions of users against phishing, malware, and identity theft.

This initiative is a proactive move to counteract the potential risk of quantum computers breaking today’s encryption standards. While quantum computing has vast benefits, such as advancing medical research and optimising networks, it also presents a security challenge. If left unaddressed, powerful quantum machines could eventually crack conventional encryption methods, making sensitive user data vulnerable.

Vodafone and IBM are deploying post-quantum cryptography—new encryption standards designed to withstand quantum-powered cyberattacks. This proof of concept, which is being demonstrated at the Mobile World Congress 2025 (MWC25) in Barcelona, aims to enhance Vodafone Secure Net’s security framework by implementing cryptographic algorithms resistant to future quantum threats.

“Quantum computing is a double-edged sword,” said Luke Ibbetson, Head of Research & Development at Vodafone. “While it has immense potential, it also threatens the security foundations of today’s internet. By working with IBM, we’re getting ahead of the curve and ensuring our customers can browse the internet safely now and in the future.”

IBM, an organisation proactively working in quantum-safe cryptography, has been developing these solutions for years. In 2024, IBM’s cryptography researchers co-developed two encryption algorithms that were selected as part of the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) first set of post-quantum cryptography standards.

Vodafone and IBM’s initiative is part of a broader industry-wide push to transition to quantum-safe networks. Both companies are founding members of the GSMA’s Post-Quantum Telco Network Task Force, which is working toward the adoption of post-quantum security across the telecommunications sector.

As quantum computing advances, Vodafone’s investment in quantum-safe cryptography ensures its customers remain protected, setting a new standard for cybersecurity in mobile networks.