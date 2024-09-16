VIAVI launches ‘VAMOS’ an AI platform for Wireless and Cloud networks

VIAVI Solutions has announced the launch of the VIAVI Automation Management and Orchestration System (VAMOS), an advanced AI-powered platform designed to streamline operations for wireless and cloud networks. VAMOS is an AI platform designed with the aim to revolutionise how network operators, equipment manufacturers, and associated ecosystems approach network testing, by incorporating automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) to significantly reduce operational expenses and accelerate time-to-market.

Advertisment

Addressing Growing Network Complexity

With the increasing complexity of network architectures and the industry's rapid migration to the cloud, continuous testing (CT) has become indispensable for ensuring optimal performance. As operators and manufacturers explore the next generation of wireless technologies coupled with the integration of AI and ML, the demand for comprehensive testing grows. However, labs are often constrained by limited resources, making it difficult to meet the rising need for testing.

In response, VIAVI’s VAMOS platform offers a solution by automating test campaigns and centralising execution within a cloud-based, Lab-as-a-Service (LaaS) model. The platform’s AI/ML capabilities enable operators and manufacturers to not only handle the increasing volume of tests but to optimise testing processes and deliver faster responses to network challenges.

Advertisment

Optimising Test Environments with AI and Automation

At the heart of VAMOS is its ability to simplify complex testing environments. The platform features customisable workspaces, allowing for seamless coordination across multiple labs and testing locations. Whether for shared tool testbeds or individual sandboxes, VAMOS’s robust analytics and reporting capabilities ensure that test resources are maximised, boosting overall test accuracy and reducing manual effort.

This platform's AI-driven automation transforms the traditional testing process by allowing technicians to focus on high-level analysis and problem-solving, rather than getting bogged down by routine test cases. With VAMOS, labs can power through hundreds of tests efficiently, while streamlining workflows across different departments and locations.

Advertisment

A Comprehensive Solution for the Future of Wireless Networks

Beyond automating test campaigns, VAMOS provides a flexible solution that integrates smoothly into existing lab environments. The platform can function as a standalone solution or integrate with third-party automation frameworks, enabling it to interact with a broad range of products and test environments. This adaptability ensures that operators can maintain existing workflows while benefiting from VAMOS’s advanced features.

Additionally, VAMOS will be incorporated into VIAVI Automated Lab-as-a-Service for Open RAN (VALOR), further expanding its capabilities for the testing of 5G and Open RAN deployments. VALOR, a cloud-based testing solution, provides on-demand access to tools and expert staff, offering minimal ramp-up time for 5G rollouts. This initiative is funded by the Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund, underscoring the growing demand for reliable and efficient 5G infrastructure.