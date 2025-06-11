VIAVI and Hanyang University partner to accelerate 6G and AI-RAN research

VIAVI Solutions and Hanyang University in South Korea have formalised an MoU to collaborate on advanced research in AI-RAN, 5G, and 6G technologies. The partnership will see VIAVI contribute its wireless lab test solutions and expertise to the university's Beyond-G Global Innovation Centre, with Hanyang University simultaneously becoming a VIAVI 6G Forward academic partner.

The Beyond-G Global Innovation Centre was selected in 2024 by South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT and the National Research Foundation of Korea for the next-generation communication category of the Global Innovation Research Centre (IRC) Support Project. This significant initiative provides over KRW 5 billion annually for 10 years to leading national research endeavours, aiming to build an international research network and spearhead the development of next-generation communication technology.

The Beyond-G Centre is focused on overcoming current communication technology limitations by implementing a "Hyper-space" concept. This includes Hyper-resolution sensing, leveraging multi-sensor AI-driven radio sensing and quantum fusion sensing; Hyper-connectivity communications, driven by AI for highly reliable communication and core telecommunications technologies; and a Hyper-intelligence system, focusing on high-efficiency radio wave control and highly reliable next-generation integrated systems.

In order to facilitate these ambitious objectives, VIAVI will provide its NITRO Wireless test and optimisation suite. This comprehensive suite, which includes a 6G testbed, is widely utilised by leading network equipment manufacturers, service providers, and research institutions for validating AI-RAN, 5G, 6G, and quantum technologies. Additionally, VIAVI’s network digital twin technology will be deployed. This technology combines tools such as RAN and Core emulators, assurance solutions, realistic traffic scenarios, and cyber threats to create a laboratory mirror of an operator's live network. This enables thorough planning, implementation, and analysis of network changes and challenges before deployment, mitigating risks to the live infrastructure.

The collaboration aims to foster highly skilled talent in next-generation communications and provide students with practical experience in cutting-edge test environments, laying a strong foundation for impactful research in 6G and AI-RAN. This partnership is expected to enable high-quality interoperable telecom infrastructure and associated services, progressively advancing towards the 6G era.