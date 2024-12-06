Vi unveils super hero plan: Data benefits for prepaid users

As the internet becomes essential for communication, education, work, and entertainment, uninterrupted access to data has never been more critical. In line with its commitment to delivering a seamless and worry-free digital experience, telecommunications service provider, Vi has introduced the Super Hero Plan, a unique offering tailored specifically for Indian prepaid users.

Advertisment

The Super Hero Plan is designed to align with evolving data consumption patterns, enabling users to maximize their digital experiences without worrying about running out of data. With this plan, prepaid customers enjoy unlimited data for half the day, from 12 AM to 12 Noon. This plan strengthens Vi’s appeal among data-savvy youth, who already benefit from Vi’s Hero Plan, and also claims to address the needs of women who prioritize productivity during morning hours, offering enhanced data benefits tailored to their schedules.

For the remaining half of the day, Vi says it offers additional data benefits to ensure uninterrupted connectivity. Key benefits of Vi’s Super Hero Recharge include:

Weekend Data Rollover: Users can carry forward unused weekday data to use during the weekend, providing added flexibility.

Users can carry forward unused weekday data to use during the weekend, providing added flexibility. Data Delight: Twice a month, users can unlock up to 2GB of extra data at no additional cost via the Vi app or by dialing 121249.

Advertisment

The Super Hero Plan will be available with recharge packs offering 2GB/day or more daily data quota in Maharashtra, New Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab, and Haryana, with prices starting at Rs. 365.