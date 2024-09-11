Vi raises security standards with PCI DSS 4.0 certification

Vi announced that it has obtained the Payment Card Industry-Data Security Standard version 4.0 (PCI DSS 4.0) accreditation for its retail locations & payment channels. As a result, Vi is now the first telecom provider in India to obtain this esteemed certification, underscoring its dedication to protecting consumer financial information by upholding the strictest international security guidelines.

The Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) developed PCI DSS 4.0, which is the most recent and stringent security standard created to shield credit and debit card processing companies from fraud and data breaches.

RBI Guidelines already require PCI DSS 4.0 certification for Indian banks and financial organizations. Being the first telecom company to receive this certification, Vi claims it as accomplishment representing a major shift for the industry. In addition to increasing client confidence, according to Vi, this certification is essential for fostering loyalty among customers and establishing trust.

Jagbir Singh, CTO of Vi, commented on this development, saying, "At Vi, protecting our clients' data is not just a priority—it is our mission.Attaining PCI DSS 4.0 is evidence of our dedication to putting the greatest security mechanisms in place. Being the first telecom operator in India to receive this accreditation makes us very delighted, and we won't waver in our resolve to invest in cutting-edge security solutions and set industry standards.

According to Vi, earlier success this year in becoming the first Indian telecom operator to obtain SOC2 Type II attestation is additional proof of the company's commitment to data security. Vi additionally mentioned that adoption of the PCI DSS 4.0 certification solidifies its position as a pioneer in the telecom industry.