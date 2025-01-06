Vi launches SuperHero packs with unlimited data & OTT benefits

Telecommunications service operator Vi, recently launched an industry-first proposition, "SuperHero", offering unlimited access to data from 12 AM to 12 PM. This new offering is designed to meet the ever-increasing demand for high-speed data. To further enhance the value for customers seeking yearly packs or value-for-money offers, Vi has introduced three Best in Value Annual Recharge options. These plans not only provide up to 25% savings compared to monthly plans but also cater to entertainment needs and ensure uninterrupted mobile data throughout the year.

Vi’s Annual Recharge plans offer half-day unlimited data from 12 AM to 12 PM, in addition to a 2GB daily data quota for the remaining 12 hours of the day. Not only that, but Vi SuperHero packs also include Weekend Data Rollover, which allows users to carry forward unused weekday data and use it during the weekend. Furthermore, these plans offer an emergency data top-up with the Data Delight feature, providing an additional 1GB of data, twice a month, with no conditions. With all these benefits, Vi’s Annual SuperHero packs are designed to deliver unmatched value.

In addition to these benefits, users can also enjoy OTT subscriptions like Disney+Hotstar& Amazon Prime Lite for a full year.

Costing as low as Rs10 per day, Vi's Annual SuperHero packs deliver upto 25% savings which is almost over Rs1100, when compared to monthly recharges. They are a great choice for customers who want the best value for their moneyalong withthe convenience of a single recharge.

Vi Annual SuperHeroPrepaid Packs:

Price Data Quota Calls SMS Pack Validity Other Benefits OTT Benefits Rs 3599 12am-12pm : Half-day Unlimited Data + 2GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day 1 Year Weekend Data Rollover, Data Delight ----- Rs 3699 12am-12pm : Half-day Unlimited Data + 2GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day 1 Year Weekend Data Rollover, Data Delight 1 Year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile (Worth Rs.499/-) Rs 3799 12am-12pm : Half-day Unlimited Data + 2GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day 1 Year Weekend Data Rollover, Data Delight 1 Year Amazon Prime Lite (Worth Rs.799/-)

Vi SuperHero prepaid packs are currently available in Maharashtra, New Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab and Haryana.