Vi launches REDX Family Plan with unlimited data and international roaming

Vodafone Idea has launched its all-new REDX Family Plan, marking a significant expansion of its premium postpaid offerings. Aimed at modern, connected households, this new plan offers unlimited 4G/5G data and international roaming access to both primary and secondary members, a first-of-its-kind move in India’s telecom industry.

Advertisment

Unlike most family plans that limit data or restrict benefits for additional users, Vi’s REDX Family Plan ensures equal premium benefits for all members, making it one of the most comprehensive and inclusive postpaid offerings currently available.

Priced at Rs. 1601 per month for two members, the REDX Family Plan bundles telecom services with top-tier entertainment, travel, lifestyle, and device security benefits, raising the bar for what users can expect from a family plan.

Key features of the REDX Family Plan:

Advertisment

Vi’s REDX Family Plan offers a compelling set of features designed for today’s hyper-connected households. Both primary and secondary members enjoy unlimited high-speed data on 4G and 5G networks, along with unlimited voice calls and 3,000 SMS per month per user. Families can further expand the plan by adding additional members at Rs. 299 per head, each receiving the same data and service benefits as the primary user.

In terms of bundled premium services, the plan includes complimentary subscriptions to leading OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioCinema, and SonyLIV, making it a powerhouse for digital entertainment. It also provides lifestyle and travel perks, including four airport lounge passes annually, a 7-day international roaming pack worth Rs. 2999, and an additional 25% discount on a second roaming pack that can be availed by any family member.

To enhance convenience, the plan features a 6-month Swiggy One subscription and one-year device protection powered by Norton. Vi has also included priority customer support, which offers 24x7 assistance, fast-track handling at physical stores, and doorstep SIM delivery for senior citizens, ensuring a smooth and responsive postpaid experience.

Advertisment

Altogether, the REDX Family Plan blends connectivity, entertainment, travel, and security benefits into one premium, inclusive package that sets a new benchmark for postpaid offerings in India.

This plan marks another step in Vi’s strategy to retain and grow its postpaid base by offering premium, high-value plans that go beyond traditional telecom services. Vi’s REDX Family Plan aligns with evolving digital lifestyles, where families are increasingly reliant on streaming, seamless connectivity, and travel readiness.