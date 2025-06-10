Vi launches 5G services in Bengaluru starting tomorrow

Vi (Vodafone Idea) today announced the launch of its 5G services in Bengaluru, set to begin tomorrow. With this rollout, residents and businesses in the city will have access to faster data speeds, lower latency, and improved connectivity through the Vi 5G network.

This expansion follows recent 5G service launches in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Patna, and Chandigarh, and is part of Vi’s broader plan to roll out 5G across all 17 priority circles, where the company has acquired 5G spectrum, by August this year.

Vi customers in Bengaluru with compatible 5G-enabled devices will now be able to use Vi’s 5G network. As an introductory offer, the company is providing unlimited 5G data on plans starting from Rs 299. The service is expected to support seamless streaming, gaming, video conferencing, faster downloads, and real-time cloud access.

Commenting on the launch, Anand Dani, Business Head, Karnataka, Vodafone Idea, said,“We are pleased to introduce Vi 5G to Bengaluru, a city recognized for its leadership in technology and digital innovation. Through our next-generation 5G and enhanced 4G networks, we aim to provide an improved experience for our users. Encouraged by the positive response and strong performance in other markets, we remain committed to expanding our 5G footprint in line with demand and the adoption of 5G-enabled devices.”

To support a high-quality 5G experience in Bengaluru, Vi has partnered with Samsung to deploy advanced and energy-efficient infrastructure. The company has also implemented AI-powered Self-Organizing Networks (SON) to automatically optimize network performance. The use of high-transmit-power, multi-technology-compatible, small form-factor radios contributes to a more sustainable and efficient network experience.

In parallel with the 5G rollout, Vi has significantly upgraded its 4G network across Karnataka. These upgrades include the deployment of 900 MHz spectrum on nearly 3,000 sites to enhance indoor coverage, doubling the 2100 MHz spectrum capacity across 1,800 sites, and adding 2100 MHz spectrum to an additional 1,000 locations. Furthermore, Vi has strengthened its 1800 MHz capacity on over 4,100 sites to improve network reach and handle increased data traffic. These enhancements, implemented over the past 10 months, have resulted in a 46% increase in network capacity since March 2024, reflecting Vi’s ongoing commitment to providing consistent and high-quality connectivity in both urban and rural areas.