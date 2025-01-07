Vi expands OTT portfolio with Lionsgate Play partnership

Telecommunications service provider, Vi, has announced a strategic partnership with premium streaming service Lionsgate Play, unlocking an exclusive library of top-tier content. Featuring action blockbusters, iconic franchises, acclaimed films and series, global awards, exclusive premieres, and a range of dubbed content, Lionsgate Play promises an unmatched entertainment experience. This collaboration further expands Vi’s OTT portfolio, providing a premium, diverse library of Hollywood movies, original series, international titles and more at an affordable price.

Vi Movies & TV is claimed to be designed to cater to the diverse entertainment needs of consumers, by aggregating top OTT services through a single app and subscription, offering users the convenience of enjoying content from a wide range of OTT platforms. Users can explore a rich selection of content, including Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Fancode for sports, as well as regional content from Sun NXT, ManoramaMax, Nammaflix, Klikk, and Chaupal, in addition to the best of Hollywood with its latest addition, Lionsgate Play. The platform also offers 300+ live TV channels, including 30+ live news channels. All of this is available through the Vi Movies & TV app, which can be accessed on smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, and tablets.

With Lionsgate Play, Vi Movies & TV users can now enjoy an extensive library of global hits, featuring blockbuster franchises like John Wick, The Hunger Games, and Saw, alongside standout titles such as Past Lives, Tokyo Vice, Paris Has Fallen, Normal People, Operation Fortune, Plane, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, The Iron Claw, The Beekeeper, Arcadian, and more. Additionally, users will have access to prestigious award shows like the Primetime Emmy Awards, Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice, and BAFTA Awards, bringing the best of premium, world-class entertainment to Vi Movies & TV subscribers.

The partnership with Lionsgate Play is a testament to Vi’s ongoing pursuit of innovation and its commitment to delivering best-in-class entertainment. By continuously adding renowned platforms like Lionsgate Play to its offerings, Vi reaffirms its dedication to curating a rich and diverse content ecosystem tailored to the evolving tastes and preferences of Indian viewers.