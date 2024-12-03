Vi enhances user security with new AI spam detection system

Telecommunications service provider, Vi has announced a significant step forward in protecting its users from spam. Starting 2nd December, 2024, the company has introduced an AI and ML-powered spam management solution. This new solution is designed to proactively detect and flag potential spam messages through an automated machine-based system, helping Vi users maintain a secure and clutter-free mobile experience. Since its initial testing phase, the solution has already flagged over 24 million spam messages, according to Vi

As spam messages continue to rise, often used as a gateway to fraud, Vi’s Spam SMS solution claims to safeguard customers by identifying and managing unsolicited, potentially harmful texts in real time.

Speaking on the development, Jagbir Singh, CTO of Vodafone Idea Limited, said, “As more customers embrace digital communication, we recognise the growing threat posed by SMS-based spam and potential scam attempts. Our AI-powered spam detection technology reinforces our commitment to customer safety by delivering proactive, real-time protection. Vi is focused on staying ahead of these threats and empowering customers with information to make their mobile experience safer.”

As part of its broader commitment to customer safety and experience, Vi claims it is continuously working to develop solutions to curb spam, including unwanted voice calls, to ensure its users are further protected. These measures complement existing solutions and practices, such as offering a simple-to-use mobile app for filing spam complaints, which automatically picks up spam content (SMS), sender numbers, and dates. Vi also whitelists URLs in brand messages. Additionally, the company uses insightful consumer feedback and complaints in conjunction with Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC) detection, which identifies bulk call patterns (e.g., calls from a single number to many distinct numbers) and limits their use to prevent further abuse.

Recognising the importance of customer education, Vi regularly runs awareness campaigns to help users spot phishing attempts, report spam, and encourage overall caution.

How Vi’s SMS Spam Solution Works:

Real-Time Analysis: The system continuously analyses incoming SMS messages using AI algorithms trained on millions of examples. It identifies potential threats, including fraudulent links, unauthorised promotions, and identity theft attempts. Real-time monitoring allows for immediate action against suspicious activities. Pattern Recognition: By leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms, the predictive system learns from incoming data patterns such as phishing links, unusual sender details, and common phrases used in spam messages to enhance its detection capabilities over time. Spam Tagging: Messages identified as spam will be tagged as ‘Suspected Spam’ to warn users instantly, helping them make informed decisions about their communications. This intelligent approach not only enhances security but also ensures that genuine communications aren’t lost in a sea of unwanted messages. Continuous Improvements: Via machine learning, the system continually improves by adapting to new spam trends, improving accuracy and effectiveness. This means it evolves and adapts to emerging spam types, shielding users from new threats.

Benefits for Customers: