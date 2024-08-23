Vi enhances network infrastructure for data speed, coverage in K'taka

Telecommunications service provider Vi, has made improvements to its network infrastructure in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Tumakuru in Karnataka, in order to offer its customers faster internet connections. The business said today during a press conference in the city that it has increased the LTE 2100 MHz band's capacity from 5 MHz to 10 MHz, giving usersenhanced network speeds and better surfing experiences.

By distributing recently acquired spectrum in the 900 MHz band around the state, Vi intends to further improve its network. This will be utilized to ensure greater connectivity and an improved user experience by strengthening indoor coverage, particularly in suburban and rural regions with high population densities. To increase its distribution and service reach throughout the state of Karnataka, Vi furthered its commitment to the region by announcing the opening of a new service zone in Davanagere. In order to ensure that its consumers enjoy improved voice quality and faster internet speeds on its best-ever network, Vi GIGAnet, Vi is making these efforts as part of its commitment to provide superior connectivity and a better customer experience throughout Karnataka.

According to Vi, currently, around 85% of Karnataka's population is covered by Vi's network. Vi also claimed that it has upgraded its Karnataka core network during the last two years in order to make it ready for 5G, let users to take advantage of e-SIM benefits, improve VoLTE architecture, and provide VoWIFI to enhance indoor voice services. In order to provide better service and support for its clients, the company has also increased its retail presence in the state, opening over 140 locations, including Vi Stores, Vi Shops, and Vi Mini Stores. Additionally, it boasts a vast distribution network in the state, with about 19,000 recharge outlets and 360 distributors.

Speaking on these developments at the event, Abhijit Kishore, Chief Operating Officer, Vi said: “Our objective is to deliver the best network experience to our customers by expanding 4G coverage and enhancing data speed. As customers demand better choices, we have built a digital ecosystem with our partners to offer a differentiated experience. The Vi App serves as a multi-utility platform by offering games, entertainment, cloud gaming, utility bill payments and more.”

A key component of Vi's digital services, the Vi App gives customers access to more than 400 live TV channels, Video on Demand (VoD) programming, well-known games like Call of Duty and Free Fire, and utility services including paying for LPG, electricity, and water bills as well as FASTAG recharges.

Vi also said that it keeps coming up with new ideas to satisfy consumer wants.It further highlighted that one such product is the Vi Hero Unlimited Plan, which offers free OTT subscriptions together with unlimited data, calling, streaming, and data rollover during the night (12 am to 6 am). Additionally, the business has given postpaid clients the option to "Select Your Benefits," which lets them customize their plans based on what they require.

Its latest offers include :

Vi Guarantee Program: After opting in through the Vi App, Vi customers will receive 130 GB of guaranteed extra data over the course of a year, with 10 GB of data being automatically credited every 28 days for 13 consecutive recharge cycles. Customers of Vi with 5G devices who just upgraded to a new 4G smartphone on a daily data unlimited pack of Rs. 299 or more are eligible for this offer.

RED X Plan: For a monthly charge of Rs. 1201, the postpaid version of the redesigned RED X Plan offers limitless data for continuous surfing, streaming, and connecting. Customers have the option to sign up for freebies such as the Netflix basic plan, a 6-month Swiggy One subscription, a 7-day international roaming pack, and Priority customer support at every Vi point of sale.

With two subscription levels priced at Rs. 1198 for 70 days and Rs. 1599 for 84 days, Vi now provides access to Netflix. These bundles give customers access to the exclusive advantages of Hero Unlimited, including weekend data rollover, data delight, and unlimited data from 12 am to 6 am.

As a result of user demands for more entertainment at a lower cost, accordind to Vi, its Vi Movies & TV App now provides access to 350 live TV channels and up to 17 OTT platforms with a single subscription. Vi Movies & TV Plus, which costs Rs. 248 per month, and Vi Movies & TV Lite, which costs Rs. 154 per month, are the two new subscription plans that it has just introduced.

With OTT platforms becoming more and more popular, Vi is growing its bundle offerings. At the moment, it provides OTT packages with SonyLiv, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and SunNxt, and more collaborations are in the works.