Vi Business introduces Easy+ for personal services on corporate plans

Vi Business, the enterprise arm of telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi), has launched Easy+, an innovative new offering on corporate post-paid plans. This allows subscribers to select and purchase services such as international roaming, OTT subscriptions, and other personal needs directly on their existing corporate plans. The service can be accessed by downloading the Vi App.

Advertisment

This new launch introduces a simplified approach, enabling employees to seamlessly purchase services of their choice on their corporate post-paid plans, thereby enhancing the overall customer experience.

Commenting on the launch, Roerich Kaushal, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Mobility Business & Marketing, said, “With Easy+, Vi Business is leading the way in transforming the corporate post-paid plan experience by giving employees the flexibility to select and buy services for their personal needs. In today’s connected world, employees seek an effortless experience that offers greater choice for services like international roaming, OTT subscriptions, data packs, and more, without the hassle of securing approvals or managing multiple mobile numbers.”

“This proposition not only supports convenience but also reflects our commitment to meeting the expectations of the modern workforce. As we approach the holiday season, we look forward to customers using Easy+ for international roaming packs and enjoying the ease and convenience it brings to their corporate post-paid plans,” he added.

Advertisment

Vi Business’s Easy+ offerings include: