Vi boosts 5G data, eyes AI and satellite future

Vodafone Idea (Vi) anticipates that satellite communication services will become economically viable by 2026, by which time the final regulatory clearances are expected to be in place.

During a recent media interaction at the company’s Super Network Operations Centre (SNOC) in Pune, company officials indicated that significant progress is expected over the coming year.

"Action will happen in the upcoming year," they stated, referring to developments in the satellite communications space.

Commenting on Vi’s partnership with AST SpaceMobile, announced earlier this year, Ambika Khurana, Chief Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Officer, said,“It will take a few months to reach a stage where all the commercial and regulatory components are properly aligned.” She also confirmed that Vi representatives met with officials from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) last week to discuss the way forward.

Surge in data usage and expands AI integration plans

In the same interaction, Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer at Vi, highlighted a marked increase in data consumption in the company’s 5G-enabled areas. According to Singh, data usage in these regions has risen by approximately 25–30%.Meanwhile, the average monthly data consumption per user has increased from 22–23 GB to around 26–27 GB.

Despite ongoing financial and operational challenges, Vi stated that it continues to maintain robust network coverage, with its 4G services currently reaching 83% of the country and up to 88% in its priority service circles.

Singh also elaborated on Vi’s broader strategy to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into its operations. The company is currently working with several vendors on long-term AI-driven initiatives, which are expected to span two to three years once contracts are finalised. These efforts aim to implement AI-based automation across all key functions, from network optimisation to enhancing customer experience.

As part of its near-term initiatives, Vi is stepping up its efforts to combat spam. Following the deployment of SMS anti-spam solutions, Singh confirmed that anti-spam calling measures will be rolled out within the next two to four weeks.