Vi and vivo India announce vivo V50e 5G bundle

Telecom operator Vi and smartphone manufacturer vivo India have partnered around the newly launched vivo V50e 5G to introduce an exclusive bundled offer for Vi users. The plan includes Vi’s 5G connectivity and a 12-month subscription to Vi Movies & TV, providing access to a wide range of digital and entertainment content.

The bundled offer is available to customers who purchase the vivo V50e 5G between 17 April and 30 June 2025. To activate the offer, users need to insert a Vi prepaid SIM into the device and recharge with a specially curated INR 1,197 plan, valid for 84 days. This plan includes a 12-month subscription to Vi Movies & TV, access to 17 OTT platforms such as JioCinema (Hotstar), ZEE5, Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, and Fancode, as well as over 350 live TV channels. Additionally, the plan provides 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. The partnership seeks to improve the accessibility of 5G services and digital entertainment across India by combining vivo India’s smartphone technology with Vi’s growing 5G network.

Subscription Activation Details:

The first 3 months of Vi Movies & TV will be activated following the initial INR 1,197 recharge.

The remaining 9 months will be credited in three equal instalments after the second, third, and fourth recharges of INR 1,197, all within one year of the device purchase.

To retain access to the benefits, users must keep their Vi SIM active in the vivo V50e and recharge every 84 days with the eligible plan. The offer is open to both new and existing Vi prepaid users. According to Vi, the bundled plan may result in savings of up to INR 3,000 annually for users seeking integrated mobile and content services.

How to Access Vi Movies & TV:

On Mobile:

Download the Vi Movies & TV app from the Google Play Store Log in using your Vi mobile number on the vivo V50e Begin streaming

On Smart TV (after mobile activation):

Download the Vi Movies & TV app Log in using the same Vi mobile number Watch content on your TV

This initiative coincides with Vi’s ongoing 5G rollout in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Patna, and Chandigarh, with plans to reach all 17 telecom circles by August 2025.

Vi Movies & TV serves as a content hub for Vi subscribers, offering a selection of OTT platforms, live TV channels, and additional content libraries, all accessible through a unified interface for both prepaid and postpaid users.The bundled plan applies only to purchases of the vivo V50e 5G made between 17 April and 30 June 2025.