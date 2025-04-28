Vi 5G now live in Chandigarh and Patna as expansion efforts accelerate

Following the introduction of 5G services in Mumbai and at 11 key cricket venues across India, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has expanded its 5G network to additional locations. According to the company, Vi 5G is now operational in Chandigarh, Punjab, and Patna, Bihar. Earlier estimates suggested that Vi aimed to roll out 5G services by the end of April 2025 in several regions, including Bangalore, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Patna.

Advertisment

Delhi and Karnataka are expected to be among the next regions to launch 5G services. Vi reports that its newly launched 5G network is already accessible to 70% of eligible customers in Mumbai. According to the telecom operator, early feedback reflects strong consumer demand and confidence in its network capabilities. The company has pledged to offer the most affordable 5G plans in the country, with prices starting from Rs 299.

In early March, Vi commenced its 5G deployment in Mumbai, leveraging technologies and equipment in collaboration with Nokia. The company states that its 5G infrastructure is already managing 20% of the city's current data traffic.

Although Vi continues to invest in both its 5G and 4G networks, TRAI data for February indicates a decline in the company’s active user base. Vodafone Idea lost 0.44 million active subscribers during the month, bringing its total number of active users to 175.39 million.

Advertisment

Vi also recently announced a strategic partnership with Cisco, a global provider in networking and security, to significantly enhance its network infrastructure. The collaboration aims to improve agility, efficiency, and scalability while delivering an enhanced user experience for customers across the country.

As part of the partnership, Vi will deploy a state-of-the-art Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS)-based transport network powered by Cisco. The integration of Cisco’s MPLS solution will strengthen the reliability and resilience of Vi’s network infrastructure. This initiative will also enable Vi to manage high volumes of data traffic more effectively, providing improved network performance and stability for both consumers and businesses.