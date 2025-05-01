UP42, Maxar partners to expand global access to advanced geospatial intelligence

UP42, a Berlin-based geospatial platform, has teamed up with Maxar Intelligence to bring high-resolution satellite imagery and tasking capabilities to a broader global audience. UP42 customers can now directly task Maxar’s cutting-edge satellite constellation, including the latest WorldView Legion satellites, through the UP42 platform.

The collaboration involves two major players in the geospatial intelligence space. UP42, founded in 2019, has rapidly evolved into a unified platform offering access to diverse geospatial data. Maxar Intelligence, renowned for operating one of the most advanced commercial Earth observation satellite constellations, brings to the table its industry-leading tasking products and imagery.

This integration offers access to very high-resolution multispectral and panchromatic imagery, in both mono and stereo formats, enabling actionable intelligence in near real-time. Customers will soon also be able to order archived 30 cm- and 50 cm-class imagery, significantly broadening their analysis capabilities.

The integration is being rolled out globally via the UP42 platform, headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Maxar, with operational centres in Westminster, Colorado, brings its satellite infrastructure and data services to the UP42 ecosystem.

With the ability to revisit certain Earth locations up to 15 times per day, Maxar’s constellation offers unparalleled responsiveness for time-sensitive applications. Industries such as civil government, oil and gas, mining, and energy can now monitor infrastructure, track environmental changes, and improve compliance with greater speed and precision.

While UP42’s streamlined tasking interface simplifies the entire workflow, from uploading multiple areas of interest (AOIs) and receiving instant pricing estimates, to tracking orders in real time. Combined with AI and machine learning, the new capabilities enable deeper pattern analysis and faster decision-making.