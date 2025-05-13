Truecaller’s new AI feature helps users spot important text messages

To assist users with their everyday communication, Truecaller, a smartphone calling and SMS software, has deeply integrated artificial intelligence (AI) into its platform. The business recently revealed that it is using AI to assist users in deciphering critical text messages. When users receive a barrage of SMS messages from various businesses, they frequently overlook the crucial ones. Missing out on texts like travel schedules, OTPs, and more.

This problem has been claimed to be resolved for users by Truecaller. Truecaller will employ AI to go through every SMS the user has received or is currently receiving. The platform will then use the LLM (long language model) to identify the key messages. It should be noted that this is applicable to both platform free and premium customers. .

"Now live in India and 30 other countries, Message IDs are here to decode the chaos," stated Truecaller. This new function rapidly identifies essential business communications by scanning your SMS inbox on your mobile using Large Language Models (LLMs) and powerful artificial intelligence. Your data is kept private.

"The industry-leading global communications platform Truecaller just introduced a revolutionary solution: Message IDs driven by AI. And it's a step towards more intelligent, stress-free communication, not simply another technological advancement," the business continued.

Additionally, Truecaller is adding green message IDs to the chats to increase the texts' credibility. With this, the user would be able to verify that the text they are receiving is from a legitimate source.

"By integrating AI into Message IDs for both premium and non-premium users, we're giving people a smarter, more secure way to manage their important SMS messages," says John Joseph, Product Director, Insights at Truecaller. Making communication safer and more effective is our goal, and this innovation is the next step in that direction."