Truecaller launches 'Secure Calls' to tackle call spoofing

Truecaller, the platform for identity verification and fraud prevention, announced the launch of Secure Calls, a pioneering feature within its Truecaller for Business platform. Building on the success of Truecaller’s Verified Business solution, Secure Calls represents a significant advancement in call verification by securing not just business identities but every call made to customers.

This feature addresses the growing issue of call spoofing through a secure call-signing process that ensures each communication is genuine. By performing a secure backend handshake with Truecaller, the system verifies the caller’s identity in real time, confirming that the call originates from the actual business and not an impersonator. Once verified, Truecaller labels the call as a "Secure Call", providing recipients with clear assurance of its legitimacy.

This increased transparency empowers consumers to answer calls with confidence, significantly reducing the risk of falling victim to scams or fraudulent activity. “At Truecaller, our mission is to build trust in communication,” said Fredrik Kjell, Chief Operating Officer at Truecaller. “Spoofed calls erode that trust and cause unnecessary distress. With Secure Calls, we’re raising the bar for verification, moving from business-level verification to a call-by-call authentication process. Our automated signing protocol and clear in-app indicators allow users to instantly recognise a Secure Call. This launch reflects our ongoing commitment to protecting consumers and empowering businesses to engage with confidence.”

One of the early adopters of the feature is NoBroker, a leading proptech company in India, which has integrated Secure Calls to bolster its customer protection strategy. “In today’s environment, where fraud is rapidly evolving, safeguarding our users is not just a priority, it’s essential to maintaining trust,” said Akhil Gupta, Founder and Chief Tech & Product Officer at NoBroker. “With Secure Calls, we’re proactively staying ahead of scam attempts while also enhancing the customer experience. It even allows us to show tailored, contextual messages to users, helping them prioritise communications that are relevant to their needs with NoBroker.”

Key Benefits of Truecaller’s Secure Calls:

Reduced Call Spoofing: Makes it significantly more difficult for fraudsters to impersonate trusted businesses, thanks to a secure call-signing mechanism.

Enhanced Caller Verification: Every outbound call from a Verified Business is secured and authenticated.

Improved Consumer Trust: Users receive an additional layer of assurance on top of existing verified business identities.

Stronger Brand Protection: Prevents bad actors from hijacking brand reputation through impersonation.

Clear Visual Indicators: Users see distinct in-app cues identifying an incoming call as a Secure Call, allowing them to make informed decisions quickly.

The Secure Calls feature has begun rolling out globally and will be available to all businesses using Truecaller for Business.