Truecaller launches free, device-based voicemail with AI for Android in India

For Android users in India, Truecaller, the Swedish caller identification platform, now offers a free voicemail service designed to be simple and practical. Alongside voicemail, the company provides automatic spam protection and rapid transcription, making it easier for users to manage missed calls. A key feature of this service is that all voicemail messages are saved directly to the device’s internal storage, rather than being hosted on external servers.

The voicemail feature also includes spam filtering, adjustable playback speeds, and intelligent call classification powered by AI. Support has been extended to 12 Indian languages, ensuring broader accessibility for users across the country.

Setting up the service is straightforward. Users can record, store, and play voicemail messages directly on their devices using the Truecaller Voicemail feature, without the need for additional apps or complex configuration. The supported languages include Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Nepali, Punjabi, Sanskrit, and Urdu.

Each voicemail is transcribed within a few seconds, allowing users to read messages when listening is not convenient. This can be particularly useful in noisy environments or during meetings. Commenting on the launch, Truecaller CEO Rishit Jhunjhunwala said that traditional voicemail was built for a very different era of communication. He added that by making voicemail free, device-native, and seamlessly integrated into the calling experience, Truecaller is rethinking how voice messages fit into everyday use. According to him, features such as on-device storage, quick transcription, spam protection, and support for multiple Indian languages are intended to remove the complexity of legacy systems and create a communication experience that is more trustworthy, inclusive, and intuitive.