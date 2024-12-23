TRAI's new website offers telecom data, sharing options, and more

In an effort to reach a larger audience, TRAI has launched an updated website. New sharing features help spread regulatory information to all stakeholders in light of social media's increasing significance. The website provides in-depth details on Indian telecom and broadcasting legislation, policies, statistics, and trends. The general public, stakeholders, scholars, and audiences throughout the world can all readily access these resources.

The following extra features are available on the new website:

Launch of a new dashboard for the broadcasting and telecom industries.

Data downloads for research are made available.

A Grid View function that lets people see data in a fresh, engaging way.

Users can now share documents directly through popular social networking sites, like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Whatsapp, X, and others, in addition to sending them by email.

To subscribe to TRAI's most recent publications and updates, register online.

The new website works on multiple devices, including iOS and Android.

A blog where registered people can leave comments.

The ability to publish details about forthcoming events.

To participate in Open House Discussions, you must register online.

Adherence to accessibility guidelines.

An overview of Authority in brief.

Notices and tenders

Concise and compiled regulations in one location with amendments noted in the footnotes.

The old website will continue to operate concurrently for three months following the launch of the new website. To enable interactive search, a chatbot called "TARA" (Telecom Authority Responsive Advisor) has been added.