TRAI sets deadline for whitelisting URLs in SMS traffic

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has mandated that all Access Providers need to block messages containing URLs, APKs, or OTT links unless they have been whitelisted in terms to combat the misuse of URLs in SMS traffic. This directive, issued on August 20, 2024, is scheduled for implementation starting 1 October, 2024.

The new regulation requires registered senders to upload their whitelisted URLs to the Access Providers' portal, ensuring secure and legitimate message delivery. So far, over 70,000 links have been whitelisted by more than 3,000 registered senders, underscoring the scale of compliance required.

This directive is primarily designed to shield consumers from unsolicited messages, phishing attempts, and malicious links, which have become increasingly common. TRAI aims to establish a safer and more transparent communication environment by forcing compliance with the new regulations.

Senders who fail to whitelist their URLs, APKs, or OTT links by the October deadline will face restrictions, effectively preventing them from transmitting messages containing these components.

The move is seen as a critical step toward building trust between consumers, service providers, and businesses using SMS for marketing and transactional communication. This not only ensures a safer user experience but also puts pressure on businesses to prioritise security in their SMS communications.

By pushing for the widespread implementation of whitelisting, TRAI's directive aims to foster a more secure, spam-free messaging ecosystem for Indian consumers, while encouraging responsible business practices among service providers.