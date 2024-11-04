TRAI seeks input on broadcasting authorizations under 2023 Telecom Act

In order to create a new framework for authorizing broadcasting services under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recently published a Consultation Paper. The action is in response to a direction from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), which emphasised the necessity of standardizing authorisation processes across broadcasting platforms in a letter dated July 25, 2024.

Broadcasting services like DTH, HITS, IPTV, Uplinking/Downlinking of television channels (including teleports), SNG, DSNG, Community Radio, FM Radio, and others that use radio waves and spectrum must obtain authorizations in accordance with the new regulations, as per the Telecommunications Act, 2023, which supersedes the Indian Telegraph Act of 1885.

The Ministry of Communications stated that although Section 3(1)(a) of the Act has not yet been announced, it requires that organisations offering telecommunication services get approval under certain conditions.

To unify standards among service providers, TRAI's document solicits public feedback on the terms, conditions, and fees for broadcasting authorizations. Stakeholder feedback on the consultation paper is due on November 20, 2024, and counter-comments are due on 27 November, 2024, according to TRAI's website.

TRAI's new rules for rating properties on digital connectivity

In addition, the "Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024," which aims to enhance digital connectivity within buildings nationwide, was also announced by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India last week on Friday. This comes after TRAI's February 2023 recommendations, which emphasised the necessity of incorporating Digital Connectivity Infrastructure (DCI) into both new and pre-existing structures.

This effort aims to meet the increasing demand for high-quality digital services, particularly in light of the growing amount of data being used indoors and in public spaces as a result of the introduction of 5G technology.

TRAI has suggested the establishment of a cooperative ecosystem where property managers and service providers can cooperate to improve infrastructure in order to address the difficulties associated with digital connectivity within buildings.