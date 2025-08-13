TRAI releases manual for assessing in-building digital connectivity

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released the Manual for Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity, the country’s first standardised framework to assess how effectively buildings are equipped to support high-speed, reliable digital access. The manual brings into effect the Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024, designed to make buildings digitally ready and drive Digital India goals.

With over 80% of mobile data being consumed indoors, and high-frequency 4G and 5G signals often blocked or weakened by modern construction materials, robust in-building networks have become essential to support daily digital services such as work, education, healthcare, and civic access. Weak indoor connectivity not only impacts user experience but also reduces the overall quality of service delivered by network operators.

Through this framework, TRAI seeks to promote the integration of Digital Connectivity Infrastructure (DCI) as a core utility in all stages of property development. The manual is intended to enable the construction of digitally capable, future-ready properties and foster a regulatory and planning ecosystem in which digital access is seen as essential infrastructure.

The Ministry of Communications expects the manual to serve as a key reference document for Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (DCRAs), property managers, developers, architects, infrastructure providers, and service operators. It is designed to guide the planning, implementation, and continuous improvement of digital connectivity in both private and public infrastructure, improving both deployment efficiency and user experience.

“In the 21st century, digital connectivity is not a luxury—it is essential infrastructure, just like electricity or water,” TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said. “This framework is a decisive step towards making every building in India ready for the Digital India vision, enabling more citizens to participate fully in our connected economy and laying the foundation for inclusive national growth.”

Building Categories and Scoring Parameters

The manual categorises properties into two broad segments to reflect their differing usage patterns, operational needs, and user volumes. Category A consists of residential buildings, commercial offices, government premises, industrial estates, Special Economic Zones, shopping malls, and convention centres. Category B includes public infrastructure with high footfall, such as airports, hospitals, educational institutions, sports stadiums, highways, and transport corridors.

The evaluation framework is tailored for each category. For Category A properties, nine main assessment parameters are defined, covering compliance with building codes, adequacy of civil and electrical infrastructure, resilience against service disruptions, future readiness for emerging technologies, provisioning of wired and wireless networks, actual service performance, and overall user experience. Each of these criteria carries a specific weightage, ranging from 5% to 25%, depending on its relative impact on digital connectivity.

For Category B properties, a different set of seven parameters applies, adjusted to suit the operational realities of large public venues. The scoring process uses a detailed matrix that allows Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (DCRAs) to award points across several sub-criteria. For instance, the service performance criterion alone can account for up to a quarter of the total score.

In cases where properties are newly constructed or do not yet have active users, the user experience parameter—typically weighted at 5%—can be reallocated to other performance metrics to maintain assessment balance.

How the Rating System Will Be Implemented

To drive implementation of the framework, the TRAI manual introduces a dedicated digital platform that will support registration, evaluation, and monitoring. Both DCRAs and property managers will be required to register on this platform. While the framework will allow properties to voluntarily seek a digital connectivity rating, local laws or regulatory mandates may also require certain property types to undergo mandatory evaluation.

Once issued, the ratings will remain valid for a fixed period and must be renewed through reassessment. If a property is expanded beyond its original footprint, a fresh evaluation must be carried out for the newly developed section. The platform also includes a mechanism for stakeholders, such as users or service providers, to report degradation in digital services. Property managers have been allowed 90 days to rectify any deficiencies that are reported. Failure to do so could result in a downward revision of the building’s rating.

The manual provides for maintaining transparency of the system by ensuring that all ratings will be made publicly accessible and verifiable. Each certified property will receive a unique certificate number and a QR code, linking it directly to the rating details.

In case of disputes over the rating process or outcomes, the manual prescribes a multi-stage grievance redressal mechanism. Complaints unresolved at the level of the DCRA can be escalated to TRAI. The regulator, if necessary, may appoint an expert panel to review the matter from technical, procedural, and regulatory perspectives before issuing a final decision.

Guidance for Infrastructure and Future Upgrades

The TRAI manual includes a comprehensive advisory section that encourages property developers and managers to integrate digital connectivity infrastructure from the design stage itself. It advocates the adoption of network design features that support resilience and scalability, such as multi-entry fibre backhaul, structured cabling, and dedicated network spaces within buildings like telecom rooms and network operation centres.

It also recommends that buildings be made ready for next-generation technologies, including 5G, the Internet of Things, IPv6, and edge computing. Energy-efficient networking and integration with existing building management systems are also advised to optimise resource use and ensure operational efficiency.

The manual states that TRAI will regularly update it through a formal review process based on stakeholder feedback, international benchmarks, and expert assessments.

The current version reflects responses received on the draft released for public consultation in May 2025, which attracted inputs from 14 stakeholders, including service providers, infrastructure companies, consumer groups, and prospective DCRAs.