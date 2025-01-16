TRAI pushes for cheaper Wi-Fi to expand PM-WANI nationwide

Under the PM-WANI program, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has suggested streamlining broadband rates for Public Data Offices (PDOs) in order to solve issues preventing the expansion of public Wi-Fi hotspots and provide reasonably priced access for customers nationwide. The Government stipulated in its updated draft Telecommunication Tariff (71st Amendment) Order, 2025, that PDOs operating under the plan must not pay more than double the rate for retail broadband FTTH service.

The government intends to use public Wi-Fi hotspots to provide high-speed internet connectivity throughout the nation under the PM-WANI program.One of the reasons for this, according to DoT, is the high cost of backhaul internet connectivity that is levied by telecom service providers (TSPs) and internet service providers (ISPs).

The DoT claims that in order to connect public Wi-Fi access points, PDOs were frequently required by TSPs and ISPs to use costly internet leased lines under commercial agreements, which increased operating costs.

In order to remedy this, on August 23, 2024, TRAI first published the Draft Telecommunication Tariff (70th Amendment) Order, 2024, which proposed that PDO broadband rates under the PM-WANI scheme be comparable to retail broadband (FTTH) rates. Stakeholders were asked to provide their thoughts and rebuttals on this idea.

The DoT proposed changes to the PM-WANI framework on September 16, 2024, eliminating the need for PDOs to sign business contracts with TSPs in order to access the internet. In order to lower entry hurdles for small enterprises, PDOs were also allowed to network up to 100 access points to create a single Wi-Fi hotspot.

After two years, the pricing cap can be re-examined to determine its impact on the scheme's success. According to TRAI, "The Authority feels the tariff framework should be such that it promotes proliferation of PM-Wani, safeguarding the interests of PDOs, particularly smaller PDOs, ensuring their sustainability and viability within the ecosystem."

Five years ago, the PM-WANI plan was announced by the government. The plan called for the construction of 10 million, or one crore, public Wi-Fi hotspots by 2022 and an additional 50 million by 2030. Under PM-WANI, high-speed broadband coverage was intended for underserved and rural areas where internet access is limited. The government pushed shops, tea sellers, kirana stores, and others to become public Wi-Fi providers, or PDOs, in order to guarantee that internet access was available throughout the nation. The best aspect remains that these shops and dealers don't need a permission or registration fee.