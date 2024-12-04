TRAI extends deadline for business message traceability to December 10

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on its ongoing mission to enhance transparency and reduce unsolicited communications, has extended the deadline for implementing business message traceability requirements to 10 December, 2024.

The traceability initiative mandates all Principal Entities (PEs) and Telemarketers (TMs) to declare their message transmission chains with telecom access providers. Originally scheduled for November 1, the compliance deadline was initially extended to November 30 and is now set for December 10. Hence, from December 11 onwards, any message lacking a verified PE-TM chain will be automatically rejected by the system. This measure seeks to hold businesses accountable for their communication practices, reducing spam and fraudulent messages.

Steps Toward Compliance

TRAI’s directive is part of its broader efforts to safeguard consumers and create a secure messaging environment. In terms of facilitating compliance, TRAI, along with access providers, has undertaken several initiatives:

Awareness Campaigns: Communication efforts were directed towards regulators like RBI, SEBI, and government departments to sensitise stakeholders.

Webinars and Workshops: Interactive sessions with PEs, TMs, and industry bodies were organised to address concerns and provide technical guidance.

Continuous Monitoring: Access providers have issued regular warnings to non-compliant entities, urging them to declare their PE-TM chains promptly.

These efforts have yielded substantial progress, with over 27,000 PEs registering their message chains. However, TRAI recognised the need for additional time to ensure complete compliance across the sector.

Accountability and Consumer Protection

The traceability framework represents a significant step in TRAI’s commitment to consumer protection. As by ensuring that all commercial messages are traceable to their origin, TRAI aims to curb spam and fraudulent communications, bolstering trust in telecom services. The new measures align with TRAI’s vision of creating a transparent, secure, and user-friendly communication ecosystem.

Final Call for Compliance

Stakeholders are urged to use this extended period to finalise their compliance measures. Starting 11 December, 2024, non-compliant messages will face outright rejection, potentially impacting businesses relying on SMS services. This extension provides a critical window for businesses to align with TRAI’s requirements and avoid service disruptions.