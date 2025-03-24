The GSMA board elects Gopal Vittal as the new chairman

The Board of Directors of the GSMA has elected Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, as its new Chairman until the end of 2026. Gopal is currently serving as the Acting Chair of the GSMA Board.

As Chairman, Gopal Vittal will oversee the strategic direction of the GSMA. The organisation represents 1,000 telecom companies worldwide, including handset and device manufacturers, software firms, equipment providers, internet companies, and organisations from adjacent industry sectors. He becomes the second Indian, after Sunil Bharti Mittal, to be elected Chairman of the GSMA Board.

His appointment highlights Airtel’s significant influence in the global telecom industry, with both Sunil Bharti Mittal and Gopal Vittal having held key positions on the GSMA Board for several years.

Commenting on his appointment, Gopal Vittal said,"I am honoured to be elected Chair of the GSMA Board. The mobile industry contributed USD 6.5 trillion to the global economy in 2024 and serves as the backbone for much of the world's innovation. The GSMA, as a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem, plays a crucial role in discovering, developing, and delivering innovation that drives positive change. I look forward to working closely with the GSMA team and the Board to continue this important work."

Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA, welcomed the appointment, stating:

"I have worked with Mr Vittal for many years and am delighted that he has been appointed Chair of the GSMA Board. His knowledge and experience make him well-positioned to lead the Board and the industry through current challenges and opportunities, including leveraging AI and completing 5G rollouts for new business models and revenue streams."

Gopal Vittal has served on the GSMA Board in various capacities for over a decade, including as Deputy Chair for the past three years. He was appointed Acting Chair of the GSMA Board in early 2025 and has now been formally elected as Chair. He will serve in this role until the end of 2026. The GSMA Board will announce the election of a new Deputy Chair in due course.

Gopal Vittal is currently the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel and serves on the boards of Bharti Airtel Limited, Airtel Africa PLC, and Indus Towers. Prior to this, he was Managing Director & CEO of Airtel for 12 years.