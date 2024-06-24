Telecommunication Act, 2023 to be Partially Effective from June 26

The Telecommunications Act, 2023 is set to be partially effective on 26th June 2024 in India. The Telecommunications Act, 2023 supersedes the existing regulatory framework for the telecommunication sector. Previously, this sector was governed by the Indian Telegraph Act of 1885, the Wireless Telegraphy Act of 1933, and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act of 1950.

“The Telecommunications Act 2023 comes into force on 26th June 2024 replacing 150-year-old Indian Telegraph Act as per notification," posted Neeraj Mittal, Telecom Secretary on the X platform.

The Telecommunications Act 2023 comes into force on 26th June 2024 replacing 150 year old Indian Telegraph Act as per notification. Our guiding principles - Samavesh, Suraksha, Vriddhi and Tvarit will help us achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat @PMOIndia @JM_Scindia @PemmasaniOnX pic.twitter.com/B5jZBpKfRk — Neeraj Mittal IAS (@neerajmittalias) June 21, 2024

With the new rules, the government gets the authority to take over the control and management of any telecommunication services or network in the interest of national security.

The implementation of certain sections allows for non-discriminatory and non-exclusive grants of right of way for telecom network roll-out. Additionally, it empowers the central government to establish common ducts and cable corridors

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (3) of section 1 of the Telecommunications Act, 2023 (44 of 2023), the Central Government hereby appoints the 26th day of June 2024, as the date on which the provisions of sections 1, 2, 10 to 30, 42 to 44, 46, 47, 50 to 58, 61 and 62 of the said Act shall come into force,” said a Gazetted notification issued on Friday.

As the rule is scheduled to get effective from 26th June, the universal service obligation fund will now become the Digital Bharat Nidhi, which can be used for funding research and development, as well as pilot projects. It expands beyond merely supporting the establishment of telecom services in rural areas.

The government has also issued draft guidelines to curb unsolicited business messages and calls, aiming to protect consumers from unwanted commercial communications. Penalties are being considered for privacy violations and consumer rights infringements.

Hence, the Telecommunication Act, 2023 is expected to bring significant changes to India's telecom sector, emphasizing security, user protection, and infrastructure development.