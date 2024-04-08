Telecom Sect launches “Experimental Licence Module for 100 5G Labs" at IIT Madras

In an effort to streamline procedures for 100 5G Labs across Indian academic institutions, Secretary (Telecom) Dr. Neeraj Mittal virtually inaugurated an "Experimental License module for 100 5G Labs" during a 5G workshop at IIT Madras. This initiative seeks to simplify experimental license requirements, enabling smoother operations and promoting innovation in the 5G sector.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has granted '100 5G Use Case Labs' to educational institutions nationwide. This initiative aims to foster expertise and involvement in 5G technologies among students and startup communities.

These labs will utilize 5G frequency bands to conduct experiments and test use cases. Therefore, they must acquire an Experimental (Non-Radiating) license from the Department of Telecommunications to guarantee interference-free operations for licensed Telecommunication Service Providers (TSPs).

Currently, this license is issued via the Saralsanchar portal of DoT through the National Single Window System (NSWS) in "Self-declaration Mode". Since its launch on the Saralsanchar portal in July 2021, approximately 1500 licenses have been granted to date.

Under the current process, applicants are required to provide essential details regarding the intended experiment, schematic of the setup, equipment details, and frequency band of operation to obtain the experimental license.

The DoT has introduced a streamlined mechanism for issuing this license via a designated Approval Type, namely 'Experimental License for 100 5G Labs', on the NSWS Portal. The key highlights of the updated process include: