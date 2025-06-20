Telecom R&D ecosystem gathers momentum at IIT Madras

Advertisment

In a move to intensify India's telecom research capabilities, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) kicked off the first-ever Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) Symposium 2025 at the IIT Madras Research Park. Held in collaboration with IIT Madras and Telecom Centres of Excellence India, the three-day event brings together academia, industry leaders, and government stakeholders to align national telecom innovation efforts.

Rs 500 crore disbursed and counting

Launched in October 2022 under the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN), the TTDF scheme aims to bridge India's rural connectivity gaps while boosting indigenous telecom technologies. With over 1300 R&D proposals received, 120 projects have already been greenlit with funding commitments exceeding Rs 500 crore. Of this, more than Rs 187 crore has already reached startups, MSMEs, and research institutions.

The funding spans areas including 5G antennas, quantum communication, satellite networks, and post-quantum secure platforms, many of which are now showcased at the symposium.

India’s first multi-core fibre testbed unveiled

A key announcement during the symposium was the Multi-Core Fibre (MCF) Testbed Project, a cutting-edge infrastructure for testing next-gen optical communication solutions. Developed jointly by IIT Madras and STL Technologies, the testbed features 4.07 km of underground and 1.2 km of aerial cable, housing 12 MCFs and 12 single-mode fibres. The facility is open to both academic and industry partners, enabling real-world interoperability and performance testing of advanced fibre systems.

This facility places India in a stronger position to lead in high-speed broadband and advanced telecom infrastructure, especially as the global industry transitions to 6G and AI-integrated networks.

6G focus, and grassroots participation

Areas under the spotlight include AI/ML for IoT, intelligent surfaces, quantum systems, and non-terrestrial networks, all essential pieces in India’s evolving 6G roadmap.

Two other strategic TTDF initiatives were also highlighted:

Quantum Encryption Algorithms and Testing Labs (launched October 2024)

Testing and Certification Reimbursement Scheme, providing up to Rs 50 lakh for startups to meet compliance requirements

These additions complement TTDF's existing track record under its Accelerated Research on 6G Ecosystem initiative, which alone accounts for over 100 approved projects with Rs 200 crore in funding

An ecosystem, not just a scheme

The TTDF Symposium 2025 signals a deliberate shift from sporadic research efforts to a cohesive, national-level telecom innovation ecosystem. With strong government support, active academia-industry ties, and growing private sector involvement, India is setting the stage for telecom breakthroughs that are not just local answers but global game changers.