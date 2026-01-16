Telecom-based alerts tested on high-risk highway sections

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), in partnership with telecom service providers, has launched a pilot programme to send real-time safety alerts to drivers approaching highway stretches prone to stray cattle movement.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the initiative forms part of the road safety measures being implemented during Road Safety Month 2026. It is intended to reduce accidents caused by sudden livestock movement, particularly during foggy conditions and periods of low visibility.

The pilot is being conducted on the Jaipur–Agra and Jaipur–Rewari National Highway corridors. These stretches have been identified as high-risk areas based on past accident data and field-level assessments. Under the programme, motorists will receive location-based alerts approximately 10 kilometres before entering designated cattle-prone zones, allowing them to slow down and take precautionary measures.

Flash SMS and voice alerts for advance warning

During the pilot, safety advisories will be delivered through Flash SMS messages and audio alerts. The SMS message, sent in Hindi, will warn drivers of an upcoming stray cattle-prone area and advise cautious driving. The voice alert will convey the same message. To avoid alert fatigue, the system has been designed so that the same user does not receive repeat alerts within a 30-minute window.

Telecom infrastructure enables real-time advisories

The Ministry said the initiative uses telecom networks to deliver timely and location-specific warnings to drivers. Alerts are generated based on mapped cattle-prone zones identified through historical accident data and on-ground inputs. As part of the pilot, Reliance Jio has upgraded its platform to support the distribution of these real-time alerts.

NHAI said the outcomes of the pilot will be reviewed before any decision is taken to extend the system to other cattle-prone stretches of the National Highway network, as part of broader efforts to improve road safety and the driving experience.