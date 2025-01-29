Telangana gets over 2000 BSNL 4G sites, Hyderabad tops

The state-run Indian telecom provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced more than 2000 4G sites in Telangana. The capital city of Telangana, Hyderabad, has the most 4G sites. In the state, there are currently 2,088 4G sites in operation, and many more are expected to be added shortly. This is a component of BSNL's goal to deploy a domestic technology stack and reach the milestone of 1 lakh 4G sites. In India, BSNL has installed around 65,000 4G sites that are currently operational.

The cities in Telangana with the most BSNL 4G sites

1. Hyderabad - 675

2. Warangal - 231

3. Khammam - 219

4. Nalgonda - 202

5. Medak - 158

6. Mahabubnagar - 151

7. Adilabad - 141

8. Nizamabad - 113

9. Rangareddy - 100

10. Karimnagar - 98

BSNL Telangana's post on X read, "BSNL Telangana hits a new milestone! Over 2000+ 4G sites are now live across Telangana. Experience affordable, secure, reliable, and indigenous 4G connectivity. Switch to BSNL 4G today and stay connected." Along with the list of cities in Telangana with most BSNL 4G sites.

Customers can get a 4G SIM card from BSNL for free. Customers don't need to manually give BSNL a USSD code to activate the VoLTE service because it is activated by default. At Rs 108 and Rs 249, BSNL's FRCs (first recharge coupons) are the most affordable in the market.

Following the completion of its 4G rollout of one lakh sites, BSNL has declared that it will begin rolling out 5G. BSNL is now testing 5G in Delhi with a number of suppliers. There is no significant cost to upgrade the telco's 4G stack to 5G. Similar to Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Airtel, BSNL will implement 5G NSA (non-standalone).

Using the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), BSNL has been attempting to provide 4G connectivity to rural areas of India. Additionally, the telco declared that the core it uses is already prepared for 5G. A consortium managed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and comprising Tejas Networks and C-DoT (Centre for Development of Telematics) is providing BSNL with its technology.

The rapid expansion of BSNL's 4G services throughout India is paying off handsomely for the business. By mid-2025, the telco wants to have 100,000 4G sites in place.BSNL is expected to accomplish this objective soon, perhaps even before June 2025.

Furthermore, BSNL intends to start offering 5G services shortly, becoming the third telecom provider in India to do so. The business claims that its technology is ready for 5G already. Companies like Tejas Networks and C-DoT are contributing the required technology, and a consortium headed by Tata Consultancy Services is supporting the project.

Right now, the cheapest 4G plans in the nation are offered by BSNL. The business has stated that it has no immediate plans to increase tariffs. This will make BSNL the most affordable 4G service provider in India, and customers wishing to maintain their SIM card at the lowest possible cost may find it to be a terrific option.