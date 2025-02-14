Tejays partners with Ciena to upgrade and automate its IP Network across India

Indian internet service provider Tejays Dynamics is teaming up with Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) to modernise its network and improve connectivity for enterprises and campus customers. By adopting Ciena’s advanced routing solutions, Tejays will enhance its network to handle increasing demand for bandwidth, driven by 5G, broadband, and cloud services.

The partnership will enable Tejays to consolidate 4G/5G fronthaul, mid-haul, and backhaul networks into a single, high-performance infrastructure. This upgrade will also support next-generation wholesale connectivity and optimise network operations.

Praveen Chaudhry, Founder of Tejays, emphasised the company’s goal of delivering reliable, high-speed connectivity across India. "By evolving our network with Ciena’s technology, we’re tapping into new opportunities to enhance customer experience," he said.

According to Sujith Babu, Director at Ciena India, Tejays’ decision to re-architect its network will boost performance and efficiency. "With Ciena’s coherent routing solutions, Tejays will integrate cutting-edge technologies like XGS-PON and 25GS-PON to meet growing data demands," he added.

Ciena’s 3926, 3948, 5130, 5164, 5186, and 8114 routers, powered by WaveLogic 5 Nano (WL5n) transceivers, will be deployed to strengthen Tejays’ infrastructure. Additionally, the Navigator Network Control Suite will provide real-time monitoring, automation, and analytics, ensuring seamless network operations.

Tejays’ expansion aligns with the increasing demand for scalable, high-capacity networks in India, making it well-positioned to support the next wave of digital transformation.