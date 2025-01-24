Tejas Networks welcomes Sanjay Malik as EVP-Chief Strategy & Business Officer

Tejas Networks has announced the appointment of Sanjay Malik, former India Country Head of Nokia, as Executive Vice President - Chief Strategy and Business Officer. Malik will lead the company’s corporate strategy, business management, and stakeholder engagement in India and international markets.

The appointment marks a strategic move as Tejas Networks aims to strengthen its position as a global telecom equipment provider. Malik, who brings over two decades of experience in the telecom industry, will collaborate closely with the CEO and senior management to drive growth initiatives.

Welcoming Malik, N. Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chairman of Tejas Networks’ Board of Directors, said, “Sanjay is an outstanding leader with an impressive track record. His extensive industry knowledge and expertise will help Tejas achieve its global ambitions.” Anand Athreya, CEO and MD of Tejas Networks, added, “Sanjay’s leadership experience will be instrumental as we continue to expand globally.”

Malik’s career spans more than 20 years at Nokia, where he held various senior leadership roles in strategy, sales, and business management. Notably, he served as Senior Vice President and India Country Head for nearly eight years, leading Nokia India to a market leadership position. Malik holds an MBA from IIM Mumbai and has completed multiple executive leadership programs.

On his new role, Malik said, “I’m delighted to join Tejas Networks during this exciting phase of growth. As India’s leading indigenous telecom equipment company, Tejas has immense potential to achieve its vision of becoming a global telecom and networking OEM.”

Tejas Networks, part of the Tata Group, designs and manufactures high-performance networking products for service providers, utilities, defence, and government organisations. The company operates in over 75 countries, with Panatone Finvest Ltd., a subsidiary of Tata Sons, as its majority shareholder.

This appointment underscores Tejas Networks’ focus on scaling its operations and driving innovation in the telecommunications sector globally.