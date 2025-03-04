Tech Mahindra secures first licensing deal for cricket wireless’s POS system

Tech Mahindra has become the first licensee of Cricket Wireless’s POS system, ‘Aktivate’. Cricket Wireless, a prepaid wireless provider owned by AT&T, developed Aktivate to enhance customer experience across its 4000+ retail outlets.

This strategic agreement allows Tech Mahindra to integrate Aktivate into its telecom solutions for wireless service providers worldwide. Aktivate is a mobile-first POS system designed to streamline retail operations with GenAI-powered assistance for store agents, improving efficiency and customer service.

The announcement was made at Barcelona, Spain, with plans to extend the technology to new global markets where Cricket Wireless does not currently operate. The licensing agreement was signed on March 3, 2025, and Tech Mahindra will begin implementing it immediately.

This is a significant milestone as Cricket Wireless licenses its IP for the first time. It enables Tech Mahindra to enhance its telecom portfolio with a next-generation POS system that simplifies retail transactions, reduces training time, and improves customer experience.

Tech Mahindra has been involved in Aktivate’s development since 2018, providing technical expertise and supporting new feature rollouts. With this deal, Tech Mahindra will offer the solution to wireless providers globally, outside Cricket Wireless’s operating regions.

Tech Mahindra’s investment in AI-powered retail technology aligns with its global telecom strategy. With 250+ telecom customers across 90 countries, the company continues to innovate, leveraging GenAI and Agentic AI to transform customer service experiences.

As AI and automation redefine telecom operations, this agreement positions Tech Mahindra as a leader in next-generation digital transformation for telecom retailers worldwide.