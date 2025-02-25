Tech Mahindra joins AI-RAN Alliance to drive AI-powered 5G networks

Tech Mahindra, has announced its membership in the AI-RAN Alliance, a global initiative focused on integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into Radio Access Networks (RAN) to improve the efficiency and performance of next-generation networks.

The AI-RAN Alliance is a collaborative effort involving telecom operators, technology providers, and AI specialists to develop AI-driven solutions for RAN. It aims to enhance network performance, reduce operational costs, and enable AI-driven innovations in the telecom industry.

Why did Tech Mahindra join the AI-RAN Alliance?

Tech Mahindra has extensive experience in network architecture, AI, Open RAN, and 5G technologies. And, by joining the alliance, the company aims to work alongside industry leaders, telecom operators, and AI experts to develop and deploy AI-powered solutions for next-generation networks.

Tech Mahindra and other AI-RAN Alliance members will focus on three core areas of research and innovation:

AI for RAN – Using AI to improve spectral efficiency, making wireless networks more effective.

– Using AI to improve spectral efficiency, making wireless networks more effective. AI and RAN – Integrating AI with RAN processes to optimize infrastructure use and unlock new revenue opportunities.

– Integrating AI with RAN processes to optimize infrastructure use and unlock new revenue opportunities. AI on RAN – Deploying AI at the network edge to improve operational efficiency and offer new AI-powered services to mobile users.

How Will This Impact the Telecom Industry?

By developing AI-native RAN solutions, the alliance will enable smarter, self-optimizing networks that can handle growing data demands more efficiently. Network operators will play a key role in testing and implementing these AI-driven solutions, ensuring their real-world effectiveness.

Alex Jinsung Choi, Chair of the AI-RAN Alliance and Principal Fellow of SoftBank Corp.'s Research Institute of Advanced Technology, welcomed Tech Mahindra’s participation, "We are thrilled to have Tech Mahindra join the AI-RAN Alliance as we continue to drive innovation at the intersection of AI and next-generation networks. Tech Mahindra’s deep expertise in AI, network architecture, Open RAN, and 5G technologies will be invaluable in advancing our mission to create AI-native RAN solutions that enhance network performance and efficiency."

What’s Next for Tech Mahindra?

This partnership aligns with Tech Mahindra’s vision to create intelligent, open, and simplified networks. The company aims to deploy, manage, and optimize AI-powered telecom networks, addressing current and future use cases while ensuring seamless connectivity worldwide.

With 5G and AI transforming telecom networks, Tech Mahindra’s role in the AI-RAN Alliance highlights its commitment to innovation and leadership in the global telecom industry.