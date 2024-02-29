Tech Mahindra and Pegatron Sign MOU to Bring AI-Enabled Private 5G Networks to Enterprises

Tech Mahindra and Pegatron announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. The two organisations will develop private 5G solutions for global enterprises. The partnership between the organizations will explore mutually beneficial opportunities in the fast-growing private 5G space, positioning it as a catalyst for business growth.

The partnership will leverage purpose-built private 5G product portfolio marketed under Pegatron 5G business unit, coupled with Tech Mahindra's proven expertise in large-scale 5G transformations, to provide end-to-end 5G for Enterprise (5G4E) solutions for global enterprises and manufacturing customers. It will enable the two organisations to jointly identify opportunities globally, with Pegatron providing the 5G connectivity layer and Tech Mahindra offering end-to-end 5G services. The combined efforts will further accelerate the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) applications and edge computing technology through 5G and help various industries accelerate their network adoption.

Harshvendra Soin, President – Asia Pacific and Japan Business, Tech Mahindra, said, “Manufacturers and enterprises are constantly seeking new ways to enhance operational efficiency and build more resilient processes. 5G technology can unlock new levels of innovation and productivity, paving the way for a more connected and efficient future. Our robust market presence, close ties with telcos, communication partners, and extensive expertise in global 5G4E rollout will successfully provide IT and network services to Pegatron. Additionally, Tech Mahinda will be able to reach a wider segment of customers through Pegatron's 5G private networks and small cells portfolio."

With Tech Mahindra's 5G4E transformation programs, Pegatron will gain insights to refine its portfolio based on specific geographic, industrial, user, technological, and regulatory considerations, especially in the APJI region. The partnership will also focus on enhancing digital resilience for disaster response and improving communication in disaster-prone or remote areas. It further aims to aid first-line disaster relief units with energy-efficient solutions using 5G Radio Access Network and satellite communication technology.

Dr. Shue, Chief Technology Officer, Pegatron, said, "We have always been committed to applying the most advanced technology to enhance customer value. We are honored to collaborate with Tech Mahindra which will unlock opportunities for enterprises across the globe to experience this strong 5G product portfolio to create resilient and efficient network solutions around AI-led use-cases that will help optimize their investments. The partnership puts us in a unique position to drive the next wave of industrial automation and bring significant value to our customers.”

Tech Mahindra will utilize Pegatron’s diversified 5G product portfolio to deliver comprehensive solutions that meet enterprise customer expectations in terms of cost efficiency, resilience, cloud and AI connectivity, high availability, resource optimization, and energy savings. Tech Mahindra is already a long-standing partner for Pegatron Corporation, providing device engineering services to its communications business unit.