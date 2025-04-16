Tech Data to distribute NVIDIA data centre AI solutions in India

Tech Data Advanced, a TD SYNNEX company, has entered into a distribution agreement with NVIDIA to offer its data centre solutions in India. The partnership is designed to support channel partners in delivering end-to-end Generative AI infrastructure and services to enterprises across industries.

As part of this collaboration, Tech Data will provide access to NVIDIA’s full-stack AI platform, including CUDA-X libraries for accelerated data processing and machine learning, and NVIDIA NIM microservices, which facilitate the rapid deployment of AI assistants and workflow plug-ins with enterprise-grade performance.

Enabling Full-Stack AI Adoption through the Channel

The partnership is positioned to accelerate the adoption of AI in Indian enterprises by bridging existing infrastructure gaps and enabling scalable deployment models, the company stated in a press release. It will enable Tech Data leverage its existing partner ecosystem—comprising infrastructure providers, ISVs, and AI solution developers—to support system integrators and solution partners with go-to-market execution.

“Rapid evolutions in AI are driving the demand for advanced digital solutions in India,” said Sundaresan K, Vice President and Country General Manager, Tech Data Advanced. “Complementing NVIDIA’s AI stack with our offerings and ecosystem, this collaboration will help businesses scale AI initiatives and drive innovation.”

Tech Data’s distribution strategy also aligns with its Destination AI Programme, which aggregates tools, services, and expertise to help partners differentiate their AI portfolios. The agreement follows similar collaborations between the two companies in Europe and North America, now being extended to the Indian market.

The partnership will also benefit from Tech Data’s existing collaboration with Dell’s AI Factory and its focus on supporting ISVs building AI-enabled applications, creating a broader value proposition for partners and end users.

By offering NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure through its established distribution network, the company aims to streamline AI deployment and create new business opportunities for the enterprise technology channel in India.