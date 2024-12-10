TeamViewer to acquire 1E in 720M deal to drive digital innovation

TeamViewer has announced its acquisition of 1E, a UK-based company into Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management. The acquisition, valued at an enterprise value of USD 720 million, is expected to close in early 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

Advertisment

The acquisition enhances TeamViewer's capabilities by integrating 1E’s autonomous IT management platform with its remote connectivity solutions. Together, the companies aim to provide an end-to-end solution for intelligent endpoint management. This integration will empower customers with proactive auto-remediation tools and seamless remote support, reducing downtime and improving IT performance.

1E’s DEX platform offers real-time diagnostics, issue resolution, and automation, significantly enhancing employee experience and satisfaction. The platform’s robust capabilities allow for efficient issue identification and resolution, resulting in minimal disruptions. 1E serves a distinguished customer base, including companies like Nike, HP, and Roche, with annual recurring revenue of USD 77 million, 99% of which is derived from enterprise clients.

The acquisition strengthens TeamViewer’s presence in North America, its largest market, and positions the company to expand into EMEA and APAC regions. It also accelerates TeamViewer’s enterprise growth by enhancing its service offerings for its nearly 4,500 enterprise clients, including major names such as Coca-Cola, Ford, and Siemens Healthineers. With 1E onboard, TeamViewer can better address the growing demand for intelligent IT solutions, expanding its reach into the Operational Technology (OT) sector and increasing its total addressable market.

Advertisment

Innovation remains a cornerstone of this partnership. By leveraging 1E’s expertise, TeamViewer can build on its AI-powered features like “Session Insights,” enhancing automation and intelligent endpoint management. The combined expertise will pave the way for advanced IT solutions, ensuring scalability and improved user experience.

Leadership integration is a key aspect of the acquisition. 1E’s CEO, Mark Banfield, will join TeamViewer as Chief Commercial Officer, while other senior leaders from 1E will assume strategic roles within the combined organisation.

TeamViewer CEO Oliver Steil highlighted the acquisition’s importance, stating, “This partnership positions us to redefine IT operations with innovative, proactive solutions.” Mark Banfield added, “Our combined strengths will create a transformative impact on the future of work.”

Advertisment

This acquisition marks a pivotal step in TeamViewer’s journey to lead the digital workplace market globally.